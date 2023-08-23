Amotekun Apprehends Nine Suspected Kidnappers Attempting to Collect Ransom

The Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun, has successfully captured nine suspected kidnappers in a significant operation. The suspects were apprehended while attempting to collect ransom from individuals they believed to be family members of the victim. It was Naija247news that first reported this development.

The group, led by Musa Abdullahi, was detained in Akunnu-Akoko, situated within the Akoko Northwest local government area of the state. The incident unfolded after they had kidnapped Mr. Bello Audu from his residence and relocated him to a forested area. The victim, a farmer, was held captive for five days and provided with only dry cassava flakes (gari) for sustenance.

Commandant Chief Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the successful operation, stating that three of the suspects were captured when members of the Amotekun Corps posed as the victim’s family attempting to pay the ransom. These arrests subsequently led to the capture of the remaining six members of the gang.

Bello Audu recounted his experience, revealing that he was abducted from his home while observing the 7:00 pm Muslim prayer. He endured mistreatment and isolation, being offered only a meager portion of garri without water for five days. His rescue came when the Amotekun Corps intervened to thwart the ransom exchange.

Apart from the suspected kidnappers, Adeleye reported that other individuals were apprehended for crimes such as cable and wire theft in various locations across the state. The Amotekun Corps embarked on a comprehensive sweep throughout the state’s 18 local government areas, targeting criminal activities.

The Amotekun Corps Commander emphasized that their efforts, in conjunction with other security agencies in the state, aim to eliminate criminal elements from the forests. Their collective goal is to restore a sense of safety and peace, allowing citizens to engage in lawful activities without fear of criminal interference.