Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Police Force

Amotekun Apprehends Nine Suspected Kidnappers Attempting to Collect Ransom

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun, has successfully captured nine suspected kidnappers in a significant operation. The suspects were apprehended while attempting to collect ransom from individuals they believed to be family members of the victim. It was Naija247news that first reported this development.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The group, led by Musa Abdullahi, was detained in Akunnu-Akoko, situated within the Akoko Northwest local government area of the state. The incident unfolded after they had kidnapped Mr. Bello Audu from his residence and relocated him to a forested area. The victim, a farmer, was held captive for five days and provided with only dry cassava flakes (gari) for sustenance.

Commandant Chief Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the successful operation, stating that three of the suspects were captured when members of the Amotekun Corps posed as the victim’s family attempting to pay the ransom. These arrests subsequently led to the capture of the remaining six members of the gang.

Bello Audu recounted his experience, revealing that he was abducted from his home while observing the 7:00 pm Muslim prayer. He endured mistreatment and isolation, being offered only a meager portion of garri without water for five days. His rescue came when the Amotekun Corps intervened to thwart the ransom exchange.

Apart from the suspected kidnappers, Adeleye reported that other individuals were apprehended for crimes such as cable and wire theft in various locations across the state. The Amotekun Corps embarked on a comprehensive sweep throughout the state’s 18 local government areas, targeting criminal activities.

The Amotekun Corps Commander emphasized that their efforts, in conjunction with other security agencies in the state, aim to eliminate criminal elements from the forests. Their collective goal is to restore a sense of safety and peace, allowing citizens to engage in lawful activities without fear of criminal interference.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Obi Urged to Engage in Alliance Talks with Tinubu, Not Atiku or Kwankwaso
Next article
Peter Obi and Chekwas Okorie Set to Return to APGA, Says National Chairman
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

President Tinubu’s Directives on NIMC DG and DTAC Director

Samuel Onyekwe -
President Bola Tinubu has issued directives regarding key appointments...

Sanwo-Olu Bars Commissioners, Special Advisers From Appointing PAs From Outside Public Service

Yetunde Kolawale -
The Lagos State government has issued a directive barring...

The Real Subsidies Are Not For The Poor, But The Rich – Femi Falana, SAN

Naija247news, New York -
Globally, subsidies, whether for food, transportation, energy or housing,...

Reuben Abati on Tinubu’s Ministers and Nigeria’s Dilemma

Naija247news, New York -
Yesterday, 45 Ministers were inaugurated in the Federal Republic...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

President Tinubu’s Directives on NIMC DG and DTAC Director

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has issued directives regarding key appointments...

Sanwo-Olu Bars Commissioners, Special Advisers From Appointing PAs From Outside Public Service

Political parties 0
The Lagos State government has issued a directive barring...

The Real Subsidies Are Not For The Poor, But The Rich – Femi Falana, SAN

Opinion 0
Globally, subsidies, whether for food, transportation, energy or housing,...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights