Lifestyle News

Actress Nia Long Seeks Full Custody of 11-Year-Old Son After Ex-Husband Ime Udoka’s Infidelity Scandal

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

American actress Nia Long has submitted a request to the court, seeking full custody of her 11-year-old son, Kez, whom she shares with her ex-husband, NBA coach Ime Udoka. The move comes in the aftermath of Udoka’s infidelity scandal.

Legal documents, obtained from The Blast, reveal Long’s desire for the Los Angeles County Court to grant her sole physical and legal custody of Kez, while allowing Udoka visitation rights. The legal action, presented by renowned attorney Samantha Spector, involves a petition to define their parental relationship since the couple was never married. Furthermore, Long is requesting that Udoka cover all attorney fees related to the case.

The end of their relationship resulted in Udoka’s dismissal from the Boston Celtics due to a breach of the franchise’s code of conduct. Allegations of an “intimate and conceptual relationship with a female member of the Celtic’s staff” led to his departure. Udoka expressed remorse for disappointing his family and team in a statement.

Recently, Nia Long discussed the impact of Udoka’s affair on their son, highlighting the ongoing emotional struggles he faces. She shared that the situation was “devastating” for him. Additionally, she revealed that she had to withdraw her son from school on the day the news broke online. Long expressed disappointment with the Boston Celtics organization for making a private matter public without reaching out to check on her or her children’s well-being.

Coverage Source: Naija247news.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

