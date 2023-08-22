“What Nigeria’s N218 Million Senators’ ‘Holiday’ Allowance Could Accomplish

After the confirmation of ministerial nominees, Nigerian Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced a ‘vacation allowance’ for senators during a seven-week recess. Initially, 109 senators were set to receive N2 million each, totaling N218 million. While political actors and civil organizations criticized the allowance due to ongoing economic hardships, it’s crucial to consider the impact these funds could have if allocated to various sectors.

Health Sector:

– Supply and install four specialized diagnostic equipment at N50 million/unit

– Construct 21 radiology complexes at N10 million/unit

– Build 23 modular theatres at N9.4 million/unit

– Construct four hospital wards, beds, and accessories at N50 million/unit

Water Sector:

– Construct 12 motorized boreholes at N18 million/unit

– Build 11 boreholes at N19.5 million/unit

– Construct four drainages and flood control at N50 million/unit

– Construct 50 drip irrigations at N4.3 million/unit

– Construct two earth dams at N74 million/unit

Power Sector:

– Construct 21 500kva/11/0.400kv with 11km line at N10 million/unit

– Provide electrification and install 21 solar systems and street lights at N10 million/unit

– Construct 21 solar power energy infrastructure at N10 million/unit

– Install eight integrated solar street lights at N25 million/unit

– Provide and install eight street lights at N25 million/unit

Education Sector:

– Construct seven blocks of student hostels at N30 million/unit

– Build and equip four Information, Centre and Technology centers at N50 million/unit

– Provide four 32-seater buses at N52 million/unit

– Construct and equip two classrooms with 11 blocks at N80.5 million/unit

– Construct 10 computer technology laboratories at N20.73 million/unit

Redirecting these funds to critical sectors could bring substantial improvements, addressing essential needs in healthcare, water, power, and education.”