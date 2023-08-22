US Court Grants Jurisdiction for Atiku’s Request on Nigeria’s Imposed President Tinubu’s Chicago University Records

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, has affirmed its authority to preside over the case initiated by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar. Atiku has filed a suit to compel Chicago State University (CSU) to furnish the academic records of President Bola Tinubu, according to a report by Political Economist.

Court records indicate that the court determined its jurisdiction in accordance with US law, which permits any “interested person” to request that a US District Court issue an order for the discovery of documents and testimony for use in a foreign proceeding from individuals “residing or found” within its district.

The court confirmed that Atiku fulfills all the statutory prerequisites as an “interested person,” and CSU, the respondent, is a public university established under the laws of Illinois, with its main campus and offices situated in Chicago. The court expressed readiness to consider Atiku’s request.

President Tinubu, who ran for the presidency under the All Progressives Congress (APC) on February 25, has faced legal challenges regarding his qualifications. An Abuja-based lawyer, Mike Enahoro-Ebah, filed criminal complaints alleging certificate forgery, age falsification, and oath lying. Enahoro-Ebah’s complaints contend that Tinubu provided false information and forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to qualify for the 2023 presidential election.

Following a subpoena obtained by Enahoro-Ebah from the Circuit Court of Cook County, CSU’s Registrar confirmed the authenticity of the records it produced. Enahoro-Ebah filed a “Direct Criminal Complaint” in the Chief Magistrate Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in response.

Atiku’s legal filings in the US court on August 2, 2023, revealed these allegations. The records highlight that CSU provided a diploma issued to Tinubu on June 27, 1979, which differs from the diploma allegedly submitted to INEC on June 22, 1979. The court documents indicated potential disparities between the two documents, casting doubt on their legitimacy.

Atiku subsequently sought a court order to compel CSU to reveal and authenticate the documents in question. The court has set a deadline for Tinubu to present arguments against releasing his academic records, while Atiku is required to respond to Tinubu’s arguments by September 9. The court aims to reach a decision before Nigeria’s election petitions tribunal delivers its judgement on September 21, concerning Tinubu’s election victory.