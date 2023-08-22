UNICEF pledges $270 million to aid in the reduction of poverty in Nigeria.

ABUJA (Naija247news) – The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, has announced its intention to allocate $270 million towards Nigeria’s humanitarian and poverty alleviation endeavors.

During a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, UNICEF executives Christian Munduate and Eduardo Celades engaged with Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to discuss collaboration and support.

President Bola Tinubu’s government aims to uplift 133 million citizens from poverty, as Minister Betta Edu highlighted. However, specific timelines for achieving this target were not disclosed.

UNICEF’s initiative encompasses aiding the establishment of a humanitarian emergency operation center, which will play a crucial role in monitoring, mitigating, and preventing emergencies. Additionally, UNICEF plans to enhance the ministry’s staff capacity.

Edu emphasized the urgency of addressing the needs of approximately 71 million “extremely poor Nigerians” living on less than $1.95 a day. She stressed the importance of swift implementation of social programs to alleviate the hardships faced by these individuals.

Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa, is grappling with substantial challenges such as mounting debt, unemployment, and insecurity, which have collectively hindered meaningful economic growth for years.

According to a World Bank report from the previous year, factors like sluggish growth, weak human capital, labor market vulnerabilities, and susceptibility to shocks are impeding the country’s efforts to reduce poverty.