Umahi To Embark On Road Inspection In Two Weeks

August 22,2023.

Minister of Works, David Umahi has said that he would begin the inspection and assessment of all federal roads in two weeks.

The former Governor of Ebonyi state said this after being sworn in on Monday, August 21, as Minister of Works.

Speaking at a press conference at the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja, Umahi said bureaucratic processes will be a thing of the past, as no file will be expected to be left unattended for more than two hours without genuine explanations.He said;

“I am going to be training tomorrow. I will offer my address to you tomorrow. I have indicated to see the contractors. And after taking briefings from the Heads of Departments, we will meet with the contractors because I am not an office person, I am a field person. God giving us life, with some of you in that department, I will be inspecting the Lokoja-Benin Road and Lokoja-Abuja Road.

“After this week, the upper week, which is in two weeks, I will begin the inspection of roads, and I will settle down only when I have seen all your projects and the new ones we intend to do.

“So, we will be touring the six geopolitical zones to see things for ourselves.”(www.naija247news.com)