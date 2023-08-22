UK Police Drags Diezani Alison-Madueke To Court

August 22, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Diezani Alison-Madueke, Former Petroleum Minister, has been charged with bribery in the United Kingdom.

According to Reuters, British police said Diezani was charged with bribery offences after they suspected that she had accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts.

In a statement released today August 22, Andy Kelly who is the Head of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) International Corruption Unit, said they believe Diezani abused her power while serving as the Minister of Petroleum Resources during the Goodluck Jonathan administration as well as President of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts,” said Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) International Corruption Unit. These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”Kelly said.

The NCA said Alison-Madueke was accused of benefitting from at least 100,000 pounds in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

Charges against her also detail financial rewards including furniture, renovation work, and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and gifts from high-end designer shops such as Cartier jewellery and Louis Vuitton goods, the NCA said.

Diezani has denied all allegations of corruption levelled against her since her exit from office in 2015.

British police said she is currently living in St John’s Wood, an upmarket area of west London, and would appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 2.(www.naija247news.com).