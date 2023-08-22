Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Troops Rescue Another Chibok Girl, Liberating Her from Forced Marriage to Boko Haram Militant

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Troops

In Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, the Nigerian Army has triumphantly saved Mary Nkeki, another Chibok girl, from captivity. Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi, the Theater Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, revealed the news on August 21, 2023. The rescue took place during an operation by troops from the 81 Task Force Battalion as part of Operation Hadin Kai, dismantling terrorists’ hideouts.

Nkeki, who was forcibly married to a Boko Haram insurgent named Adam, was number 55 on the list of abducted Chibok girls. She is now 27 years old and belongs to the Kibaku tribe. After a comprehensive medical examination and successful recuperation, she will be handed over to the Borno Ministry of Women Affairs.

Maj. Gen. Chibuisi reaffirmed the military’s dedication to restoring security and lasting peace in the region. Mary Nkeki recounted her harrowing experiences during captivity, expressing the pain and suffering she endured. She bore two daughters for her captor, Adam, both of whom passed away. Mary and Adam renounced insurgency, escaping the terrorists’ clutches in Dikwa and being rescued by troops.

Following their rescue, Mary was separated from Adam, who was taken to a camp for repentant insurgents. She left behind two other abducted Chibok girls. Mary was among over 200 students abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, by Boko Haram in 2014. Her rescue marks the 16th successful extraction of Chibok girls by troops in recent months.”

Previous article
“Somalia Blocks TikTok, Telegram, and 1XBet Due to ‘Horrific’ Content and Misinformation
Next article
“Russian Mercenary Chief Prigozhin Releases First Video After Mutiny, Suggests Africa Location
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

