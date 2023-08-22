Tinubu’s Minister-Designate Steps Down from Current Role Ahead of Inauguration

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the representative for Akoko North-East and North-West federal constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives, has resigned his position in the National Assembly.

This comes after President Bola Tinubu nominated him to become a Minister in the cabinet. In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Tunji-Ojo expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for the nomination.

He emphasized his commitment to contribute to the country’s advancement and economic growth.

Tunji-Ojo, also known as BTO, is one of the 48 ministers-designate appointed by President Tinubu and is set to be sworn in on Monday in Abuja.

He had previously served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) in the 9th National Assembly and won re-election in the 2023 elections.

Tunji-Ojo will assume the role of Minister of Interior in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).