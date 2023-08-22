Menu
Tinubu Administration Dollar Bonds Surge Following $3 Billion Corporate Loan for Enhanced Dollar Liquidity

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The value of Nigerian government dollar-denominated bonds experienced a substantial increase subsequent to the state-owned energy corporation securing a $3 billion loan. This loan infusion is expected to bolster the availability of foreign currency within the local foreign exchange market.

The sovereign’s dollar bonds maturing in 2047 registered a notable gain of 1.5 cents on Thursday, propelling them to 69.31 cents on the dollar. This marked the most significant daily upswing since July and led to a decrease in the yield to 11.36%. Additionally, Nigeria’s international bonds maturing in 2033 and 2051 also enjoyed gains.

The surge in bond performance materialized after a period of elevated yields earlier in the week, caused by the nation’s decision to cap gasoline prices. This move contributed to a decrease in the parallel-market exchange rate for the naira currency, pushing it to new lows due to a scarcity of the US dollar. On Wednesday, the state-owned energy company NNPC entered into a $3 billion agreement with Afreximbank, a transaction intended to enhance the nation’s dollar liquidity.

Samir Gadio, the head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Bank in London, stated, “News of the $3 billion loan, combined with an easing of the parallel market rate, likely played a role in the recovery of the bonds. Eurobond holders will be monitoring for further policy initiatives aimed at improving foreign exchange liquidity and establishing a strategy for gradually replenishing foreign exchange reserves.”

Adding to the favorable sentiment, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu appointed former investment banker Wale Edun as finance minister. Edun’s involvement has been pivotal in steering the nation away from the unconventional policies of suspended central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, resulting in market-friendly measures.

NNPC’s agreement encompasses an immediate disbursement of a portion of the funds to provide support to the Nigerian government’s ongoing fiscal and monetary reforms aimed at stabilizing the exchange rate market. The loan’s objective is to equip the government with the necessary dollar liquidity to stabilize the naira, minimizing associated risks.

However, while offering temporary relief, the loan fails to address the fundamental issues driving Nigeria’s shortage of US dollars. These underlying concerns include an excessively accommodative monetary policy and challenges related to oil supply due to theft and vandalism, as noted by Bismark Rewane, CEO of consultancy firm Financial Derivatives Co. in Lagos.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

