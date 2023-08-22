Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market gains N243bn,All Share Index appreciates by 0.74%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 22, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Monday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.74% to settle at 65,202.41 points from the previous close of 64,721.09 points.

Investors gained N243 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.69% to close at N35.685 trillion from the previous close of N35.442 trillion.

An aggregate of 231.6 million units of shares were traded in 5,494 deals, valued at N3.99 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 31 equities appreciated in their share prices against 15 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JOHNHOLT led other gainers with 9.66% growth to close at N1.59 from the previous close of N1.45

SCOA, BUAFOOD and MANSARD among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.40%, 9.29% and 9.85% respectively.

Percentage Losers

TANTALIZER led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.36 from the previous close of N0.40.

OMATEK and Jaiz Bank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.09% and 7.78% respectively

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 36.8 million units of its shares in 431 deals, valued at N159 billion.

Jaiz Bank traded about 14 million units of its shares in 193 deals valued at N22.9 million.

GTCO traded about 15 million units of its shares in 207 deals, valued at N563 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stanbic IBTC Announces fintech subsidiary change from Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited” to “ZEST Payments Limited”
Next article
Serve Nigeria Not Regions Or States,” President Tinubu Directs As Ministers–Designate Are Sworn-In To Office
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Army General Falls and Dies During 2023 Annual Physical Training Test

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Army, Brigadier General I. M....

Osun Govt, CSO Won’t Take Delay In subsidy palliative

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 22,2023. THE Center for Responsive Governance, CRG, and the...

Ekiti To Generate Independent Power Supply Soon —Gov Oyebanji

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 22,2023. GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, disclosed...

Institution Management has no vested interest in Prof. Cyril Ndifon suspension– Unical Vice Chancellor

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Army General Falls and Dies During 2023 Annual Physical Training Test

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Army, Brigadier General I. M....

Osun Govt, CSO Won’t Take Delay In subsidy palliative

Politics & Govt News 0
August 22,2023. THE Center for Responsive Governance, CRG, and the...

Ekiti To Generate Independent Power Supply Soon —Gov Oyebanji

Politics & Govt News 0
August 22,2023. GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, disclosed...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights