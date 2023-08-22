Stock market gains N243bn,All Share Index appreciates by 0.74%

August 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Monday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.74% to settle at 65,202.41 points from the previous close of 64,721.09 points.

Investors gained N243 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.69% to close at N35.685 trillion from the previous close of N35.442 trillion.

An aggregate of 231.6 million units of shares were traded in 5,494 deals, valued at N3.99 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 31 equities appreciated in their share prices against 15 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JOHNHOLT led other gainers with 9.66% growth to close at N1.59 from the previous close of N1.45

SCOA, BUAFOOD and MANSARD among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.40%, 9.29% and 9.85% respectively.

Percentage Losers

TANTALIZER led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.36 from the previous close of N0.40.

OMATEK and Jaiz Bank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.09% and 7.78% respectively

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 36.8 million units of its shares in 431 deals, valued at N159 billion.

Jaiz Bank traded about 14 million units of its shares in 193 deals valued at N22.9 million.

GTCO traded about 15 million units of its shares in 207 deals, valued at N563 billion.