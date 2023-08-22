Menu
Stanbic IBTC Announces fintech subsidiary change from Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited” to “ZEST Payments Limited”

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced the change in the name of its fintech subsidiary from Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited to ZEST Payments Limited.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange signed by the Company Secretary, Chidi Okezie, the Company stated thus:

“This is to inform the Nigeria Exchange Limited as well as our Esteemed Stakeholders of the change in the name of our fintech subsidiary from “Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited” to “ZEST Payments Limited” (ZEST), following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Notwithstanding the name change, ZEST remains a wholly owned subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and no change of ownership, shareholding structure or business objects of the company has occurred as a result of this. ZEST will also continue to operate within the same regulatory framework set forth by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Our commitment to providing exceptional financial services to our customers remains unwavering, and this name change is intended to reflect our evolving vision and brand identity, enabling us to better serve our clients and stakeholders more exceptionally”.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

