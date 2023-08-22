“Special Forces Troops Receives Orders to Eliminate Terrorists from Niger’s Forests

The 4 Special Forces Command has issued a call to action for troops to address the escalating security challenges in Niger State. Major General Hilary Nzan, Commander of the 4 Special Forces Command based in Doma, Nasarawa State, delivered this directive during an operational visit to units under his command in Niger State.

The units included Headquarters 403 Amphibious Brigade, 221 Tank Battalion, and 101 Special Forces Battalion. Major General Nzan urged officers and personnel to intensify their efforts in combating insecurity within North Central communities. He emphasized the Nigerian Army’s commitment to securing the nation for peace and socio-economic growth, underscoring the troops’ need to be adaptable in countering security threats.

Major General Nzan specifically tasked them with expelling bandits from various forests in Niger that have been serving as their hideouts. Notably, these forests connect Niger to states such as Zamfara, Kebbi, and Kaduna, where banditry has been prevalent.

To enhance operational success, Major General Nzan called for professionalism, unity, and collaboration with civilians and other security agencies for intelligence gathering and information sharing. During an interaction with soldiers’ wives, he urged them to steadfastly pray for their spouses’ focus in confronting the bandits and insurgents affecting multiple parts of the nation.”