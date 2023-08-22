Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

“Special Forces Troops Receives Orders to Eliminate Terrorists from Niger’s Forests

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The 4 Special Forces Command has issued a call to action for troops to address the escalating security challenges in Niger State. Major General Hilary Nzan, Commander of the 4 Special Forces Command based in Doma, Nasarawa State, delivered this directive during an operational visit to units under his command in Niger State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The units included Headquarters 403 Amphibious Brigade, 221 Tank Battalion, and 101 Special Forces Battalion. Major General Nzan urged officers and personnel to intensify their efforts in combating insecurity within North Central communities. He emphasized the Nigerian Army’s commitment to securing the nation for peace and socio-economic growth, underscoring the troops’ need to be adaptable in countering security threats.

Major General Nzan specifically tasked them with expelling bandits from various forests in Niger that have been serving as their hideouts. Notably, these forests connect Niger to states such as Zamfara, Kebbi, and Kaduna, where banditry has been prevalent.

To enhance operational success, Major General Nzan called for professionalism, unity, and collaboration with civilians and other security agencies for intelligence gathering and information sharing. During an interaction with soldiers’ wives, he urged them to steadfastly pray for their spouses’ focus in confronting the bandits and insurgents affecting multiple parts of the nation.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“What Nigeria’s N218 Million Senators’ ‘Holiday’ Allowance Could Accomplish
Next article
“Dispute Emerges Among Ex-Militant Leaders Over N48 Billion Pipeline Contract Renewal
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Dispute Emerges Among Ex-Militant Leaders Over N48 Billion Pipeline Contract Renewal

Saraki Mohammed -
A fresh wave of tension has swept through the...

“What Nigeria’s N218 Million Senators’ ‘Holiday’ Allowance Could Accomplish

News Wire -
After the confirmation of ministerial nominees, Nigerian Senate President...

“Russian Mercenary Chief Prigozhin Releases First Video After Mutiny, Suggests Africa Location

News Wire -
On August 21, Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin surfaced...

Troops Rescue Another Chibok Girl, Liberating Her from Forced Marriage to Boko Haram Militant

Joseph Adam -
"Troops In Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Dispute Emerges Among Ex-Militant Leaders Over N48 Billion Pipeline Contract Renewal

Data & News Analysis 0
A fresh wave of tension has swept through the...

“What Nigeria’s N218 Million Senators’ ‘Holiday’ Allowance Could Accomplish

Data & News Analysis 0
After the confirmation of ministerial nominees, Nigerian Senate President...

“Russian Mercenary Chief Prigozhin Releases First Video After Mutiny, Suggests Africa Location

Geopolitics 0
On August 21, Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin surfaced...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights