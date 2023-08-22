Menu
“Somalia Blocks TikTok, Telegram, and 1XBet Due to ‘Horrific’ Content and Misinformation

By: News Wire

Date:

Mogadishu, Aug 21 – Somalia’s communication minister has announced the prohibition of TikTok, messaging app Telegram, and online betting platform 1XBet to curb the spread of indecent material and propaganda.

The minister, Jama Hassan Khalif, stated that these applications are used by terrorists and immoral groups to disseminate disturbing images and false information to the public.

The decision follows recent military action against al Shabaab, with TikTok and Telegram often being used by insurgents.

While TikTok users expressed concerns about their livelihoods being impacted, internet service providers were given until Aug. 24 to comply with the order.”

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

