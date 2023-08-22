Menu
Soludo announces N12,000 stipend, rice for 300,000 households, and more to offset fuel subsidy removal impacts.

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has unveiled an interim plan to alleviate the effects of the recent fuel subsidy removal and ongoing economic challenges for the state’s residents.

In response, Soludo announced a 10% salary increase for all public servants effective January 2023 to combat rising inflation.

He also revealed that pensioners and public servants would receive a monthly non-taxable cash award of N12,000 for September to December 2023.

Additionally, the government will distribute rice to over 300,000 households across the state and exempt vulnerable groups from taxation. The government aims to reduce transportation costs by decreasing IGR payments for transporters by 20%. Soludo further stated that basic education up to JSS3 remains tuition-free and plans to provide free antenatal and delivery services for pregnant mothers.

In the long term, the government aims to distribute oil palm and coconut seedlings to households to create a sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

Soludo emphasized job creation, infrastructure improvement, and access to clean water and healthcare in the state.

