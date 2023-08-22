Menu
Geopolitics

"Russian Mercenary Chief Prigozhin Releases First Video After Mutiny, Suggests Africa Location

By: News Wire

Date:

On August 21, Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin surfaced in a video following his brief mutiny in late June. The clip, shared on Wagner group-affiliated Telegram channels, potentially originates from Africa.

Prigozhin stands in desert camouflage, armed, with other armed men and a pickup truck in the background. While the video’s location and date remain unverified, Prigozhin’s remarks and posts on pro-Wagner channels hint at an African setting.

Prigozhin’s video features him speaking amidst a desert landscape, noting the favorable conditions and Wagner Private Military Company’s (PMC) efforts to amplify Russia’s influence globally.

He emphasizes justice, happiness, and freedom for African people while combating terror groups. Prigozhin mentions Wagner’s ongoing recruitment and its commitment to fulfilling designated tasks, with a contact number provided for potential recruits.

Since Prigozhin’s mutiny, uncertainties surround Wagner’s future. Following the mutiny, some Wagner fighters relocated to Belarus and began training their armed forces.

Prigozhin expressed Wagner’s readiness to expand its African presence after the mutiny. The video underscores Prigozhin’s reemergence and Wagner’s evolving trajectory.”

Troops Rescue Another Chibok Girl, Liberating Her from Forced Marriage to Boko Haram Militant
“What Nigeria’s N218 Million Senators’ ‘Holiday’ Allowance Could Accomplish
