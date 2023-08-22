Police patrol Enugu, encourage traders, transporters to ignore IPOB sit-at-home order

Police Commissioner Kanayo Uzuegbu engages in confidence-building patrol and interactions with traders and transporters in Enugu. On Monday, Mr. Uzuegbu interfaces with various individuals at markets and transport parks, including Eke-Obinagu, Emene, Afia Nine, Abakpa, Mayor, and Garriki.

During the patrol, the commissioner seizes the opportunity to reinforce Governor Peter Mbah’s proclamation by urging citizens to cooperate in ending the illegal sit-at-home order in Enugu. He encourages residents to resume lawful activities without hesitation on Mondays.

The initiative seeks to establish a grassroots-driven, proactive, people-oriented, and problem-solving (G-3Ps) policing approach. Uzuegbu highlights that prioritizing security and safety remains a fundamental aspect of his policing strategy for the state.

Uzuegbu affirms that, with collaboration among the police, other security forces, and law-abiding citizens, they remain steadfast in stabilizing security and maintaining order within the state.

He is accompanied on the patrol by DCP Fidelis Ogarabe, Deputy Police Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, and ACP Onyeamu Akaeme, Assistant Commissioner of Police in the operations department.