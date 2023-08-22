Police arraign security guards for alleged negligence

Abuja, Aug 22, 2023.

The police on Tuesday in Abuja arraigned two security guards, Joro Ishaku and Akosu Fidelis, whose alleged negligence led to stealing of a company’s property.

The police charged Ishaku, 30, and Fidelis, 35, before a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court.

Ishaku and Fidelis, who respectively reside at Jikwoyi, Abuja, and Masaka, Nasarawa State, however, pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that Mrs Jaczuelyn Mando, Chief Operation Officer of Clean Technology Hub, Asokoro, Abuja, reported the case at the Asokoro Police Station on Aug. 17.

Nwaforaku said that the defendants were on duty as security guards at the company, when unknown persons gained access to the chief executive officer’s office and stole an 85-inch television set worth N931,500.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, a closed circuit television camera footage showed that Ishaku was standing at a door when the thief gained access to the office.

He added that the defendants could not give a satisfactory account of the missing television set.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Section196 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Mr Aliyu Kagarko, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of one million Naira each and a surety each in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Kagarko adjourned the case until Sept. 1 for hearing. (www.naija247news.com)