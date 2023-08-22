Menu
Palliatives won’t fix our issues, says Zulum.

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has expressed skepticism about the efficacy of the ongoing palliative measures introduced by President Bola Tinubu, asserting that they won’t adequately address the issue of food insecurity and other challenges.

Governor Zulum shared these thoughts during the inauguration ceremony of the new Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi.

Zulum stated, “It is clear that palliatives will never solve our problems because these are short-term solutions. We must seek medium and longer-term solutions to address Nigeria’s insecurity and food scarcity.” He emphasized that investing in commercial agriculture, modern techniques, irrigated agriculture, green and emerging technologies, and rainwater harvesting are the key steps towards resolving these challenges.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, he stressed the need to bridge the growing gap between Nigeria’s expanding population and its diminishing food supply. He urged the ministers and technocrats present to collaborate in order to rejuvenate the nation’s agriculture sector.

Governor Zulum further emphasized Nigeria’s considerable arable land and abundant water resources, urging the Ministry to rise to the occasion and ensure not only food security but also the availability of sufficient and high-quality food.

Reported on Naija247news

UNICEF pledges $270 million to aid in the reduction of poverty in Nigeria.
AGF Fagbemi urged for State Police, splitting of EFCC, ICPC in justice reform.
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
