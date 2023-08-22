Nigeria’s $3 Billion Flutter-wave Battles Allegations as It Plans IPO

Flutterwave, Africa’s payment startup valued at $3 billion, is moving forward with its plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

Despite challenges, the company remains committed to its goal of becoming a publicly-traded entity.

Flutterwave, Africa’s largest startup, is facing allegations of financial impropriety and personnel harassment across its operations from Lagos to Nairobi, even as it weighs the possibility of moving forward with its IPO plans. The Nigerian fintech company, valued at $3 billion, has recently appointed a chief financial officer as part of its preparations for a potential IPO in the coming year. However, the company is grappling with a reputation crisis and global market challenges, which might delay its IPO timeline. Flutterwave is battling claims of financial misconduct, money laundering accusations, and concerns related to stock options and workplace harassment. Despite these challenges, the company remains committed to its IPO ambitions, subject to market conditions.