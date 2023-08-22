Nigerian man gets life in UK for wife’s murder.

Conrad Irabor Martin Iyayi, a Nigerian man, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the UK for fatally stabbing his wife, Katy Harris, seven times in their home on Oak Crescent, Littleover, Derby, in February 2022.

Iyayi had called the police to the scene and admitted to murdering his wife.

He was charged with murder, initially denied the allegations, but later pleaded guilty during his trial at Derby Crown Court.

On August 18, 2023, he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 18 years before he can be considered for release.

The court found Iyayi responsible for the tragic loss of Katy Harris, a beloved teacher and mother.

