Naira depreciates by 2.98% at the Investors and Exporters Window

August 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The value of naira weakened at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) and black market windows at the close of business.

Nigerian currency lost N21.80 or 2.98 per cent against the greenback on the opening day of the week to trade at N761.32/$1, in contrast to last Friday’s closing price of N739.52/$1, with forex transactions for the day at $64.98 million, according to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange.

In the parallel market, the Nigerian currency depreciated against its American counterpart on Monday by N10 to quote at N855/$1 compared with the preceding session’s rate of N845/$1.(www.naija247news.com).