Large investments expected at first Africa climate summit

The Africa Climate Summit, set to take place next month in Nairobi, is expected to facilitate deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars, encompassing nature-based investments and clean energy production, among other initiatives.

Joseph Ng’ang’a, the chief executive of the summit’s secretariat, anticipates deals ranging from $1 million to hundreds of millions of dollars.

The summit aims to amplify Africa’s collective voice on climate issues and present solutions ahead of the COP28 U.N. climate summit later this year.

Over 20 African leaders and 20,000 delegates, including U.N. chief Antonio Guterres, have confirmed their participation.

The event will address Africa’s vulnerability to climate change impacts and push for financing commitments from wealthier nations to be realized.

Nature-based deals have been growing in prominence, providing funding to combat climate change effects.