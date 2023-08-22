Menu
“Kaduna State Govt Lowers Tuition Fees for State Tertiary Institutions as Fuel Subsidy Relief”

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

The Kaduna State government has reduced tuition fees for state-owned tertiary institutions as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the rising cost of living in the wake of the fuel subsidy removal.

The government says it has slashed tuition fees between 30 to 50 percent for students of the Kaduna State University, Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, and Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya.

Governor Uba Sani, who announced the tuition fees reduction at a news conference on Monday, August 21 said the move is in response to an outcry over fees charged by tertiary institutions in the state.

“In response to the public outcry over the current fees being charged by tertiary institutions in Kaduna State and its effect on school enrolment and retention, I have approved the downward review of school fees for tertiary institutions in the state as follows: • KADUNA STATE UNIVERSITY – Current Fee: N150,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – New Fee: N105,000 • NUHU BAMALLI POLYTECHNIC – Current Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 50% – New Fee: N50,000 • COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GIDAN WAYA – Current Fee: N75,000 – Reduction (%): 50% – New Fee: N37,500 • SHEHU IDRIS COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGY, MAKARFI HND Courses – Current Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 30% -New Fee: N70,000 ND Courses – Current Fee: N75,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – New Fee: N52,000 • KADUNA STATE COLLEGE OF NURSING – Current Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – New Fee: N70,000,” he said.

“This downward review of the extant fees regime aligns with KDSG’s commitment to offering palliatives to cushion the effect of the general rising cost of living in the polity, especially in the wake of recent petroleum subsidy removal in Nigeria,” the governor added.

