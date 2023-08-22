I’m Obligated to Be Honest with You, Information Minister Mohammed tells Nigerians

Idris Mohammed, the newly appointed Minister for Information and National Orientation, has reassured ministry staff and stakeholders of an open and accountable tenure that will keep Nigerians informed. This commitment followed the inauguration of 45 confirmed ministers-designate on Monday at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

“As the Minister of Information and National Orientation, it’s my responsibility to provide Nigerians with accurate information about the administration’s various programs and projects across sectors,” he affirmed. He conveyed plans to unveil the ministry’s agenda shortly, emphasizing that it would prioritize transparency, accountability, and openness towards Nigerians.

Mohammed highlighted that the ministry’s core mandate would include both national orientation and information dissemination. He cautioned against the spread of fake news and urged media professionals to verify their information before sharing.

The minister emphasized that being truthful and effective in his role was crucial to building trust with the public regarding the administration’s initiatives and projects.