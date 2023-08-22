Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

I’m Obligated to Be Honest with You, Information Minister Mohammed tells Nigerians

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Idris Mohammed, the newly appointed Minister for Information and National Orientation, has reassured ministry staff and stakeholders of an open and accountable tenure that will keep Nigerians informed. This commitment followed the inauguration of 45 confirmed ministers-designate on Monday at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“As the Minister of Information and National Orientation, it’s my responsibility to provide Nigerians with accurate information about the administration’s various programs and projects across sectors,” he affirmed. He conveyed plans to unveil the ministry’s agenda shortly, emphasizing that it would prioritize transparency, accountability, and openness towards Nigerians.

Mohammed highlighted that the ministry’s core mandate would include both national orientation and information dissemination. He cautioned against the spread of fake news and urged media professionals to verify their information before sharing.

The minister emphasized that being truthful and effective in his role was crucial to building trust with the public regarding the administration’s initiatives and projects.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
N77trn Debt May Stall Tinubu’s Economic Plan — Nigerian Manufacturers
Next article
El-Rufai warns ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger Republic
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Soludo announces N12,000 stipend, rice for 300,000 households, and more to offset fuel subsidy removal impacts.

Saraki Mohammed -
Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has unveiled an...

US Court Grants Jurisdiction for Atiku’s Request on Nigeria’s Imposed President Tinubu’s Chicago University Records

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The United States District Court for the Northern District...

Shell Nigeria Initiates Probe into Potential Leak in Trans Niger Oil Pipeline

Godwin Okafor -
YENAGOA, Nigeria, August 22 - Shell's Nigerian operations...

ECOWAS envoy to Niger says meeting with junta was ‘fruitful’

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
ABUJA, Aug 22 - Nigeria's former military president,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights