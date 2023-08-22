Menu
“I will love to be reunited with my husband” – Rescued Chibok schoolgirl cries out

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

One of the abducted Chibok school girls, Mary Nkeki, recently rescued by troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the Northeast, has asked to be reunited with Mallam Adamu a repentant Boko Haram member who defiled her and forcefully got married to her while in captivity.

It was earlier reported that the Theatre Commander OPHK, Maj-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, on Monday, August 21, handed Nneki over to the Borno state government after she was rescued on August 14, 2023, by troops of the 81 Nigerian Army Battalion, Dikwa, a border community with Cameroon.

Chubuisi further disclosed that the name of Mary is on number 55 of the list of abducted Chibok schoolgirls in April 2014.

Speaking to newsmen, Maru said she had two babies with her husband, but they died of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in the Gulumba Forest of the Bama local council. She stated that despite her rescue, she wants to be reunited with her husband, Adamu, who had already surrendered last week in Dikwa.

‘’As for marriage, my husband is still alive, and I am still in love with him. I don’t know whether he is still in Dikwa or they brought him to Maiduguri, but I will love to be reunited with him if it will be possible she said. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Popular

