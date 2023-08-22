France’s army has denied asking Algeria for airspace usage for a military operation in Niger.

This comes after an Algerian state radio report claimed that such a request was refused by Algeria.

The radio report indicated that Algeria opposes foreign military action and favors diplomacy to restore order in Niger following the coup on July 26.

France, which has 1,500 troops stationed in Niger, has not expressed intentions of intervening militarily to overturn the coup.

Amid growing concerns over regional stability and French military presence, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is considering a possible military intervention if diplomatic efforts fail.