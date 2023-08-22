Menu
FG to revive Ajaokuta plant

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 22,2023.

New Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu has outlined the need for Ajaokuta Steel Company to be revived.

Audu who affirmed his commitment to restoring the moribund steel plant, said he will set a roadmap for the development of the steel sector, aggressively pursue the completion of Ajaokuta steel, and enact required bills to regulate the steel sector, among others.He said;

“Our past leaders recognised the importance of steel development but lacked the political will to achieve its objectives.

“The steel development is synonymous with the Ajaokuta Steel plant, whose commencement has been over 40 years ago. We aim to start the engine and ensure that we produce at least a small sheet of steel within this administration.

“It is a known fact that steel is the bedrock of any nation’s development; if gotten right, it may be the beginning of our industrial revolution.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

