El-Rufai warns ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger Republic

August 22,2023.

Former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against military intervention in Niger Republic.

El-Rufai noted that the people of Niger Republic are one and the same as those living in Northern Nigeria and there is a need to avoid “civil war” between brothers. He tweeted;

“TUESDAY THOUGHT: As ECOWAS beats the drums of war, I recall the 1970s rock classic by Dire Straits – ‘Brothers in Arms’, because a war within our subregion is a war between brothers. Indeed, the people of Niger Republic are one and the same with those living in Northern Nigeria. Let us bend therefore over backwards to avoid this civil war between brothers.”(www naija247news.com)