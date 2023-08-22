Menu
Ekiti To Generate Independent Power Supply Soon —Gov Oyebanji

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 22,2023.

GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, disclosed that the state will be powered through the 3.5MW Independent Power Plant Project in September to drive economic growth.

Oyebanji said this in Omuo-Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East Local government Area, while giving account of stewardship at a stakeholders’ engagement programme to mark his 300 days in office.

He noted that the 3.5MW Independent Power Plant project is 90 per cent completed to supply light to government offices and tertiary institutions in Ado Ekiti and suburb, saying this would rectify the epileptic power supply being experienced in some sections of the state.

His words: “We are reconnecting Ikogosi, Erijiyan and Ikogosi Resort Centre back to the national grid to enhance the state tourism corridor. We need N1 billion to reconnect Ayekire , Ekiti East Local governments and their LCDAs after 10 years of darkness as well as Agriculture Processing Zone at Ikole back to the national grid.

“We have installed solar lights at Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti to lit up the area and checkmate criminals who were using the spot as criminal hideout. This government has extended the 33KV at Omisanjana Transmission Substation to Baptist High School and connection of Ilawe 33KV line with Erinjiyan-Ikogosi.”(www.naija247news.com)

