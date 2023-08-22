Menu
Political parties

Criticisms of Keyamo and others as mismatched ministers are overblown, says Tinubu’s aide.

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, dismissed concerns about the alignment of newly appointed ministers with their designated portfolios on Tuesday, labeling such criticisms as exaggerated.

In a live appearance on Channels Television’s Business Morning, Ngelale responded to doubts arising just 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the 45 new ministers during a ceremony at the State House.

Ngelale addressed specific criticisms regarding Festus Keyamo’s appointment as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, among others. While acknowledging Keyamo’s lack of experience as a pilot or captain, Ngelale argued that in the aviation industry, a strong legal foundation and effective regulations are vital for safety and operation. He cited Keyamo’s legal expertise as valuable for overseeing policy reviews and regulations within the aviation sector.

Ngelale characterized Keyamo as a no-nonsense individual and expressed confidence in his ability to address issues firmly. He emphasized that professional background isn’t the sole factor, as personality and tendencies also play a significant role.

The spokesperson also mentioned Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, highlighting his extensive experience in the insurance and shipping industries. Ngelale additionally pointed out the suitability of Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Economic Planning and Budget, based on his career at the Central Bank of Nigeria and the World Bank, as well as his academic achievements.

In conclusion, Ngelale asserted that the professional and academic backgrounds of the sworn-in ministers align well with President Buhari’s policy execution and implementation agenda.

