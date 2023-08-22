Menu
Law and Order

Court remands man for allegedly assaulting neighbour

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kano, Aug.22, 2023.

A Shari’a Court in Kano State on Tuesday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Suleiman Saminu, who allegedly assaulted his  neighbour be remanded in a correction centre.

The police charged Saminu who lives at Gadon Kaya, Gwale Local Government Area, Kano with is  criminal assault and causing grievous hurt.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, adjourned the case until Sept.5, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Abdul Wada, told the court that Malam Abdulrashid Auwal who also live in Gadon Kaya quarters reported the matter at  the Fagge police station on Monday.

Wada said the complainant had a misunderstanding with the defendant and he attacked Auwal with a sharp object, injuring him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 158 of the Penal Code.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

