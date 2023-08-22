Court remands man for allegedly assaulting neighbour

Kano, Aug.22, 2023.

A Shari’a Court in Kano State on Tuesday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Suleiman Saminu, who allegedly assaulted his neighbour be remanded in a correction centre.

The police charged Saminu who lives at Gadon Kaya, Gwale Local Government Area, Kano with is criminal assault and causing grievous hurt.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, adjourned the case until Sept.5, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Abdul Wada, told the court that Malam Abdulrashid Auwal who also live in Gadon Kaya quarters reported the matter at the Fagge police station on Monday.

Wada said the complainant had a misunderstanding with the defendant and he attacked Auwal with a sharp object, injuring him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 158 of the Penal Code.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.