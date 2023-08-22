Menu
Law and Order

Court jails tailor 1 year for stealing provisions worth N55, 000

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kafanchan (Kaduna) Aug.22, 2023
A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has sentenced a 20-year-old tailor, David Na’ Allah to one year imprisonment for stealing provisions worth N55,000.
Magistrate Michael Bawa, however gave the convict an option of N50, 000.
Bawa also ordered the convict to pay N55, 000 in compensation to the complainant.
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) charged  Na’Allah with criminal trespass, mischief and theft, contrary to sections 333, 313 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.
The NSCDC prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu told the court that the complainant, Kazah Gaiya, who resides in Zonkwa, Kaduna state  reported the matter at the Corp’s office in Kafanchan on Aug.8.
Audu said the defendant broke into the complainant’s provisions store through the ceiling and stole provisions worth N55, 000 on two separate occasions.
When the charge was read to Na’Allah, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.
The prosecutor  prayed the court to try him summarily.(www.naija247news.com)
Previous article
Court remands man for allegedly assaulting neighbour
Next article
Court grants 34-year-old doctor bail over alleged cheating
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Canada considering foreign student visa cap to address housing shortage

News Wire -
OTTAWA, Aug 21 - The Canadian government, under pressure...

Enugu Police neutralise two kidnappers, rescue victim

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Enugu State Police Command have...

Police arraign security guards for alleged negligence

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Aug 22, 2023. The police on Tuesday in Abuja...

Court grants 34-year-old doctor bail over alleged cheating

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Aug. 22, 2023. A Grade I Area Court, Kubwa...

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

