Court jails tailor 1 year for stealing provisions worth N55, 000

Kafanchan (Kaduna) Aug.22, 2023

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has sentenced a 20-year-old tailor, David Na’ Allah to one year imprisonment for stealing provisions worth N55,000.

Magistrate Michael Bawa, however gave the convict an option of N50, 000.

Bawa also ordered the convict to pay N55, 000 in compensation to the complainant.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) charged Na’Allah with criminal trespass, mischief and theft, contrary to sections 333, 313 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu told the court that the complainant, Kazah Gaiya, who resides in Zonkwa, Kaduna state reported the matter at the Corp’s office in Kafanchan on Aug.8.

Audu said the defendant broke into the complainant’s provisions store through the ceiling and stole provisions worth N55, 000 on two separate occasions.

When the charge was read to Na’Allah, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor prayed the court to try him summarily.