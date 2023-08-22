Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Court grants 34-year-old doctor bail over alleged cheating

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 22, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Grade I Area Court, Kubwa has granted a N1 million bail to a 34-year-old doctor, Kelvin Royce over alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The police had arraigned the defendant, who resides in Brickcity Estate, Kubwa, Abuja with criminal breach of trust and cheating which he pleaded not guilty to on July 20.

The judge, Ibrahim Rufai ordered the defendant to produce one surety and deposit N200,000 to the court as security.

Rufai said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide means of identification.

He adjourned the matter until Sept.25 for hearing.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Anenih Enabosi applied for the bail of the defendant, citing Sections 158,162 and 165 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Enabosi said that bail was at the discretion of the court and urged it to exercise same judicially and judiciously.

The prosecution counsel, however, opposed to the bail, saying that the defendant had been on the run and was tracked before he got arrested.

He urged the court to invoke Section 165(2) of ACJA, which allowed a surety to provide a certain amount of money before bail.

Okpa told the court that the complainant, Mr Eyarunu Davies, reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Byazhin on March 14, 2022.

He alleged that the defendant collected N5.1 million from the complainant to rent five-unit shops for him sometime in 2020.

He added that the said sum was transferred to the defendant’s Access Bank account but he absconded to an unknown destination after receiving same.

The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code. (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Court jails tailor 1 year for stealing provisions worth N55, 000
Next article
Police arraign security guards for alleged negligence
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Canada considering foreign student visa cap to address housing shortage

News Wire -
OTTAWA, Aug 21 - The Canadian government, under pressure...

Enugu Police neutralise two kidnappers, rescue victim

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Enugu State Police Command have...

Police arraign security guards for alleged negligence

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Aug 22, 2023. The police on Tuesday in Abuja...

Court jails tailor 1 year for stealing provisions worth N55, 000

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Kafanchan (Kaduna) Aug.22, 2023 A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Canada considering foreign student visa cap to address housing shortage

Top Stories 0
OTTAWA, Aug 21 - The Canadian government, under pressure...

Enugu Police neutralise two kidnappers, rescue victim

Nigeria Security News 0
August 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Enugu State Police Command have...

Police arraign security guards for alleged negligence

Cases & Trials 0
Abuja, Aug 22, 2023. The police on Tuesday in Abuja...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights