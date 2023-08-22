BREAKING: UK Police Charge Diezani Alison-Madueke with Bribery

Diezani Alison-Madueke, former President of OPEC, faces bribery charges tied to her tenure as Nigeria’s oil minister, revealed the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old has been on bail since her arrest in London in October 2015. Her court appearance in London is set for October 2, as stated by the NCA. Alison-Madueke, who served from 2010 to 2015, was the first female oil minister in Nigeria and the inaugural female president of OPEC.

The NCA’s international corruption unit head, Andy Kelly, stated, “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million pound contracts.” The charges detail perks like cash, chauffeur-driven cars, private jet flights, family vacations, and London properties.

The allegations encompass rewards such as furniture, renovations, private school fees, and luxury items from top designer shops. The NCA stressed the severity of bribery as a form of corruption and highlighted the extensive international investigation.

Assets connected to the case have been frozen, worth millions of pounds. Earlier this year, the NCA supplied evidence to the US Department of Justice, aiding in the recovery of $53.1 million linked to Alison-Madueke’s alleged corruption.