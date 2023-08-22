Menu
Army General Falls and Dies During 2023 Annual Physical Training Test

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Army, Brigadier General I. M. Ahmadu has died while running during the Second Annual Physical Training Test for 2023.

Naija247news reports that Senior Officer Ahmadu, was an Artillery Officer serving in the Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

The General fell while running and was confirmed as the hospital where he was rushed to, a top source in the military told Newsmen on Monday evening.

According to the source, the General was buried on Monday evening according to Islamic rites.

“Sadly, an Army Brigadier General lost his life while running during the Second Annual Physical Training Test for the year 2023.

“His name is Brigadier General I.M. Ahmadu, an Artillery Officer currently serving in the Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

“The General has however been buried this evening according to Islamic rite,” the source said. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

