APGA seeks constitutional changes for governors’ control over state police and army.

Sly Ezeokenwa, the national chairman of APGA, has urged a constitutional revision to grant governors control over their states’ internal security.

Ezeokenwa’s suggestion, made in Awka, aims to combat insecurity in the South-East. He emphasized that governors possess better local knowledge but lack control over security agencies.

Ezeokenwa stressed that constitutional changes are crucial for true federalism and resolving regional security issues.

He believes APGA is the best choice for Nigerians, particularly the youth, and highlighted the party’s successful governance record.

Ezeokenwa aims to lead a more disciplined, inclusive, visible, and national APGA.