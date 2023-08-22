Menu
Akwa Ibom man apprehended for killing son and burning his body

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has arrested a man who allegedly killed his own son and burnt his corpse in Ebe Ikpe, a village in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, who spoke with journalists on Tuesday, the incident was reported at the Essien Udim Divisional Police Headquarters by the village head of the community, Chief Akpan Aniekan, and the village council chairman, Sylvester Akpan.

SP Macdon told journalists: “They reported that one Innocent Uko of Ebe Ikpe used a machete to kill his son, Boniface Innocent Uko, 26, burnt his corpse, and dumped the remains in an abandoned pit toilet in his compound to conceal the act.

"On the strength of the report, police operatives visited the scene [and recovered] the burnt corpse, now deposited at the mortuary. The suspect was arrested and has confessed to killing the deceased, on the grounds of bad character and incessant harassment and embarrassment.".

