AGF Fagbemi urged for State Police, splitting of EFCC, ICPC in justice reform.

Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) Assumes AGF Position, Urged to Address Key Reforms in Criminal Justice by Olisa Agbakoba on Naija247news

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Lateef Fagbemi, has officially taken office, succeeding former AGF Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Olisa Agbakoba, a prominent legal stakeholder, has advised the newly appointed AGF to tackle pressing issues affecting the rule of law. Fagbemi, who previously acted as the lead counsel for the All Progressives Congress (APC), is tasked with addressing several urgent matters.

In a series of tweets, Agbakoba highlighted areas that require the immediate attention of the AGF. These include the separation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into distinct entities, as well as the establishment of a separate prosecution outfit. Agbakoba emphasized the need for constitutional review and the decentralization of the police force.

Agbakoba stated, “Urgent reforms of the criminal justice system, specifically addressing the confusion arising from duplicated responsibilities between law enforcement agencies, particularly the EFCC and ICPC, are imperative.” He also proposed the creation of a National Prosecution Agency to handle prosecutions while limiting the EFCC to investigations.

Agbakoba further highlighted the necessity for a decentralized police force at the local, state, and federal levels. He stressed the importance of overhauling outdated laws and expediting the speed of justice delivery, suggesting the establishment of sector-specific dispute resolution agencies.

Agbakoba also called for an end to the over-centralization of Nigeria’s superior courts. He urged the AGF to consider constitutional amendments to create a system of federal and state courts, granting each jurisdiction over relevant matters and thereby easing the burden on the Supreme Court.

The push to unbundle the EFCC aligns with Fagbemi’s stance, as he expressed during his ministerial screening in the National Assembly. Fagbemi advocated for separating investigative and prosecutorial functions within the EFCC and ICPC.

Reported on Naija247news.