African Union Suspends Niger Republic from all activities

August 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The African Union (AU) has announced the suspension of Niger from all its institutions and activities in response to the recent coup that took place in the country.

The suspension will remain in effect until constitutional order is effectively restored.

The AU’s decision came after the military junta failed to transfer power back to the democratically elected President, Mohammed Bazoum, as per their commitments.

“The AU decides, in line with the relevant AU instruments, in particular the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance, to immediately suspend the participation of the Republic of Niger in all activities of the AU and its Organs and institutions until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country.

“The AU, in this regard, calls upon all Member States of the AU and the international community at large, including bilateral and multilateral partners, to reject this unconstitutional change of government and to refrain from any action likely to grant legitimacy to the illegal regime in Niger.”

The AU also commended the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States in its efforts to ensure a return to democratic rule in Niger.

“The AU commends the efforts of ECOWAS under the leadership of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and calls on AU Member States to fully implement the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS and endorsed by the PSC, and requests the Commission, in consultation with ECOWAS, to regularly inform the Council on the progress being made on the implementation of the imposed sanctions.”(www.naija247news.com).