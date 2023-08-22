Menu
“Abia Governor Confirms N2bn FG Palliative Post Subsidy Removal”

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, affirms the reception of N2bn from the Federal Government as partial payment of the pledged N5bn fuel subsidy palliative.

Additionally, three thousand bags of rice have been received for distribution among Abia’s residents.

Speaking to the State Executive Council during a retreat in Aba, the governor pledged transparency and a departure from past practices.

The Federal Government had recently announced a N5bn allocation to each state, including the FCT, to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

This declaration was made by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State after a National Economic Council meeting chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.”

Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

