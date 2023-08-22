Menu
Super Falcons

2023 Women World Cup: Super Falcons ranked 10th best Team

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 22,2023.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been ranked the 10th best team at the just concluded 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Spain won the competition for the first time after beating England 1-0 in the final.

The Falcons also finished the competition as the highest ranked African team.

The top ten ranking is led by winners Spain, followed by England, Sweden, Australia, Japan, France, Netherlands, Colombia, USA, and Nigeria.

Falcons are ranked ahead of two-time champions Germany and Brazil.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

