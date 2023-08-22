2023 Women World Cup: Super Falcons ranked 10th best Team

August 22,2023.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been ranked the 10th best team at the just concluded 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Spain won the competition for the first time after beating England 1-0 in the final.

The Falcons also finished the competition as the highest ranked African team.

The top ten ranking is led by winners Spain, followed by England, Sweden, Australia, Japan, France, Netherlands, Colombia, USA, and Nigeria.

Falcons are ranked ahead of two-time champions Germany and Brazil.(www.naija247news.com)