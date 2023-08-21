Menu
“Wike Issues Warning to Landlords Distorting Abuja Master Plan: ‘Your Houses Must Be Demolished'”

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has sounded a demolition warning to landlords of properties distorting the master plan of Abuja.

“All those people who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you have built where you’re not supposed to build, it will go down,” Wike said during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, moments after taking his oath of office at the State House.

He added that for anyone who has developed where they are not supposed to, even if the culprit is a minister or an ambassador, “your house must go down”.

The former Rivers State governor’s warning also went out to landowners who had taken over “the green areas” to build properties, saying those areas must come back.

“If you hate green, you must hate yourself. So, if you know you have anybody involved that has taken over the green areas or has taken over the parks to where you now do restaurants, no, we will not accept that. Sorry,” he said.

Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

