“When I married my wife, I did not even consult God”– Comedian, Julius Agwu

August 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular comedian, Julius Agwu, tells Naomi Chima about his struggles with brain tumour and his marital issues.

Not a lot has been heard from you in recent times. What is responsible for that?

The truth is that, one’s health comes first. I have been low-key, because I had a brain tumour surgery in 2015 in the United States of America. I thank God that I am alive. Many people who had that type of surgery did not survive it. I believe God loves me because of my good heart towards everyone.

How have you been faring since your wife left you?

Life is very good and enjoyable now. When that (separation) happened, I was fighting with a lot; thinking about my sickness and my family. I thank God, because I know everything happens for a reason. When there is life, there is hope. But, a time will come when I might reconsider marriage.

Considering the way your wife left, and the generally high rate of divorce out there, what is your stand on marriage and family ethics?

I believe that any marriage without God would not last. When I married my wife, I did not even consult God. Some of us got married when there was so much money, and at that time, practically every girl wanted to be with us. But, after marriage, if anything happens to one, they would say, "I don't want this man again". I suggest that people should consult God first before getting married.