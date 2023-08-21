Tinubu Urges Ministers-Designate to Prioritize National Service over Regional Interests

President Bola Tinubu, in his address on Monday, called upon the newly appointed 45 Ministers of the Federal Republic to place the interests and wellbeing of the entire nation above any considerations tied to regions or states.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) members at the State House Conference Centre, President Tinubu highlighted the profound responsibility carried by the ministers in shaping policies that will significantly impact the lives of millions of Nigerians.

“You serve as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not representatives of specific states, colonies, regions, or ethnic groups,” President Tinubu emphasized, setting the tone for his directive to the new ministers.

“This is about working cohesively as a strong team, and I am confident that we now have that. It’s a privilege to be chosen as a minister in the Federal Executive Council, and with this privilege comes great responsibility,” he stated.

“In these times of both promise and challenge, each of you who has taken the oath is called upon to distinguish yourselves. Nigerians anticipate excellence in service delivery, accountability, and transparency,” he remarked.

The President underscored that the new ministers cannot afford to disappoint Nigerians, who have high expectations for their service characterized by integrity, dignity, and competence. He warned of taking necessary corrective measures if these expectations are not met.

“As your country bestows this honor upon you, it’s your duty to prove yourselves worthy in the eyes of both God and our fellow citizens,” President Tinubu said, congratulating each minister and welcoming them to the “Administration of Renewed Hope.”

He further emphasized that the selection of the newly appointed ministers was based on their proven records of excellence in both public and private sectors, highlighting their representation of Nigeria’s diverse population.

Wishing success for the cabinet members in their roles, the President used a metaphor of a collective journey, where he drives the vehicle and all Nigerians are passengers.

“In this new assignment, we are on this journey together—though it’s a vehicle, I am at the wheel. The entire nation watches as you and I navigate this journey,” he noted.

“We must hold ourselves accountable and deliver on our responsibilities to meet the expectations of all Nigerians. May God guide you, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”