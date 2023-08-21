Tinubu Reassigns Portfolios To Ministers-Designate

August 21,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of some ministers-designate.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said former Governor of Osun State and minister-designate, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been redeployed from the Ministry of Transportation to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

Another minister-designate, Abubakar Momoh has been redeployed from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

Tinubu also redeployed a minister-designate, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, to the Ministry of Interior while Sa’idu Alkali was redeployed as the Minister of Transportation.The statement added;

“Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

“(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

“(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

“The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.”(www.naija247news.com)