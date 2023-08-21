Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu Reassigns Portfolios To Ministers-Designate

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 21,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of some ministers-designate.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said former Governor of Osun State and minister-designate, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been redeployed from the Ministry of Transportation to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

Another minister-designate, Abubakar Momoh has been redeployed from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

Tinubu also redeployed a minister-designate, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, to the Ministry of Interior while Sa’idu Alkali was redeployed as the Minister of Transportation.The statement added;

“Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

“(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

“(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

“The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
ECOWAS Rejects Niger Junta’s 3-year Transition Plan
Next article
“When I married my wife, I did not even consult God”– Comedian, Julius Agwu
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“When I married my wife, I did not even consult God”– Comedian, Julius Agwu

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular comedian, Julius Agwu, tells Naomi...

ECOWAS Rejects Niger Junta’s 3-year Transition Plan

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 21,2023. A three-year power transition plan proposed by Niger...

US court Jails Nigerian, Others For $2.6m Fraud

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 21,2023. A Nigerian, Okechukwu Iwuji, alongside two others, has...

Many Apc Governors Wealthier Than Their States — Clark

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 21,2023. FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South- South...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“When I married my wife, I did not even consult God”– Comedian, Julius Agwu

Entertainment 0
August 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular comedian, Julius Agwu, tells Naomi...

ECOWAS Rejects Niger Junta’s 3-year Transition Plan

Politics & Govt News 0
August 21,2023. A three-year power transition plan proposed by Niger...

US court Jails Nigerian, Others For $2.6m Fraud

Law and Order 0
August 21,2023. A Nigerian, Okechukwu Iwuji, alongside two others, has...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights