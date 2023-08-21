Tinubu Makes Changes to Ministers-Designate Portfolios

President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the reassignment of portfolios for some ministers-designate.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidential spokesperson, confirmed that Adegboyega Oyetola, former Governor of Osun State and minister-designate, has been moved from the Ministry of Transportation to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

Additionally, Abubakar Momoh, another minister-designate, has been reassigned from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

Tinubu also enacted changes involving other minister-designates: Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is now assigned to the Ministry of Interior, and Sa’idu Alkali assumes the role of Minister of Transportation.

The statement further noted:

“Moreover, the two Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector now serve within the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

The President has also approved the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.”