Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market closes lower by 0.93%,Airtel Africa, MTN Nigeria,Others Shed Weight.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed lower by 0.93% as Airtel Africa, MTN Nigeria, SEPLAT and 53 other stocks shed weight.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization dropped by 0.93% and 0.42% to settle at 64,721.09 and N35.422 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 1.689 billion units of shares were traded in 29,477 deals, valued at N29.407 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 29 stocks gained against 56 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

CWG led other gainers in the course of last week with 25.83% growth, closing at N3.80 from the previous close of N3.02.

THE INITIATIVES, JOHNHOLT, Linkage Assurance and Prestige Insurance grew their share prices by 23.40%, 20.83%, 18.07% and 17.39% respectively.

Other among the top 10 gainers include: Secure Electronics Technology 13.79%, Cornerstone Insurance 10.17%, Ikeja Hotel 9.82%, Wema BANK 7.76% and TRANSCORP 6.94% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Sunu Assurance led other price decliners, shedding 28.70% of its share price to close at N0.82 from the previous close of N1.15.

Guinea Insurance, Nem Insurance, Unity Bank and ETERNA OIL shed 25.64%, 10.00%, 9.79% and 9.39% respectively.

Other price decliners include: CAVERTON (9.15%), UPDC (8.93%), Universal Insurance (8.70%), FTN Cocoa (8.44%) and Champion Breweries (8.24%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
#bbnaijaAllstars: Kiddwaya evicted from the House
Next article
Be Cautioned Anglican archbishop, ex-lawmaker warn against military action
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“When I married my wife, I did not even consult God”– Comedian, Julius Agwu

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular comedian, Julius Agwu, tells Naomi...

Tinubu Reassigns Portfolios To Ministers-Designate

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 21,2023. President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of...

ECOWAS Rejects Niger Junta’s 3-year Transition Plan

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 21,2023. A three-year power transition plan proposed by Niger...

US court Jails Nigerian, Others For $2.6m Fraud

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 21,2023. A Nigerian, Okechukwu Iwuji, alongside two others, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“When I married my wife, I did not even consult God”– Comedian, Julius Agwu

Entertainment 0
August 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular comedian, Julius Agwu, tells Naomi...

Tinubu Reassigns Portfolios To Ministers-Designate

Politics & Govt News 0
August 21,2023. President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of...

ECOWAS Rejects Niger Junta’s 3-year Transition Plan

Politics & Govt News 0
August 21,2023. A three-year power transition plan proposed by Niger...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights