Stock Market closes lower by 0.93%,Airtel Africa, MTN Nigeria,Others Shed Weight.

August 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed lower by 0.93% as Airtel Africa, MTN Nigeria, SEPLAT and 53 other stocks shed weight.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization dropped by 0.93% and 0.42% to settle at 64,721.09 and N35.422 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 1.689 billion units of shares were traded in 29,477 deals, valued at N29.407 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 29 stocks gained against 56 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

CWG led other gainers in the course of last week with 25.83% growth, closing at N3.80 from the previous close of N3.02.

THE INITIATIVES, JOHNHOLT, Linkage Assurance and Prestige Insurance grew their share prices by 23.40%, 20.83%, 18.07% and 17.39% respectively.

Other among the top 10 gainers include: Secure Electronics Technology 13.79%, Cornerstone Insurance 10.17%, Ikeja Hotel 9.82%, Wema BANK 7.76% and TRANSCORP 6.94% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Sunu Assurance led other price decliners, shedding 28.70% of its share price to close at N0.82 from the previous close of N1.15.

Guinea Insurance, Nem Insurance, Unity Bank and ETERNA OIL shed 25.64%, 10.00%, 9.79% and 9.39% respectively.

Other price decliners include: CAVERTON (9.15%), UPDC (8.93%), Universal Insurance (8.70%), FTN Cocoa (8.44%) and Champion Breweries (8.24%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).