EntertainmentMusic

“Sex should only be for married people”- Cynthia Morgan

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian rapper, Cynthia Morgan says she agrees with the biblical teaching that sex is meant for married people only.

In a post shared on her Insta stories, Cynthia stated that though ‘all have sinned,’ this is one of the biblical teachings she agrees with.

She wrote:

“If there’s one thing I agree the most with in the Bible it will be that sex should only be for married people. I know… We all sin and fall short of his glory, even out of ignorance or i2no… but sincerely sex is /was designed for married people. Thank you”she concluded. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

