FootBall

Real Madrid ‘preparing a £103m bid for Kylian Mbappe

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

…to be submitted at the end of the transfer window’

Real Madrid
Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a £103million offer to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe this summer.

According to BILD, the La Liga giants will send in the offer three days before the transfer window ends on September 1. The report also said Madrid will try and land their man a year earlier than planned with a late summer swoop

Mbappe has not made secret his desire to leave PSG, although he prefers to join Madrid when his current contract expires in June 2024.

He also rejected the chance to speak with Saudi club Al-Hilal after they offered £259m for him to move to Saudi.

Before now, Mbappe was, briefly banished to the PSG ‘B’ team for training for refusing to extend his deal but has since been reinstated.

Kiddwaya girlfriend unfollows him following kiss with Mercy Eke
BRICS and Africa: Balancing Interest Between Geopolitics and Development
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

